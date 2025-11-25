On the morning of November 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia's new large-scale attacks were not limited to the territory of Ukraine this time. Thus, according to the latest data, at least 4 Russian drones flew into Moldova and Romania.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasized the need for allies to support Ukrainian air defense to protect lives and prevent further escalations.
- Apart from Kyiv, other regions such as Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy were also targeted by Russia, focusing on energy and critical infrastructure.
Zelensky revealed details of Russia's new attack
As the Ukrainian leader noted, during that night the enemy used 22 missiles of various types, including aeroballistic ones, and more than 460 drones, most of which were Russian-Iranian shaheeds.
The Head of State emphasized that currently in the capital of Ukraine - at the sites of Russian strikes - employees of the State Emergency Service are working.
The main targets for the enemy this night were Kyiv and the region. Much damage was recorded to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
In addition, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack. Russia has traditionally targeted energy and everything that ensures normal life.
