4 Russian drones flew into Moldova and Romania
Ukraine
4 Russian drones flew into Moldova and Romania

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky revealed details of Russia's new attack
On the morning of November 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia's new large-scale attacks were not limited to the territory of Ukraine this time. Thus, according to the latest data, at least 4 Russian drones flew into Moldova and Romania.

  • Zelensky emphasized the need for allies to support Ukrainian air defense to protect lives and prevent further escalations.
  • Apart from Kyiv, other regions such as Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy were also targeted by Russia, focusing on energy and critical infrastructure.

Zelensky revealed details of Russia's new attack

As the Ukrainian leader noted, during that night the enemy used 22 missiles of various types, including aeroballistic ones, and more than 460 drones, most of which were Russian-Iranian shaheeds.

It is known that four drones flew to our neighbors - Moldova and Romania, the exact time of the flights is known. That is why all partners should not forget that every day we need to save lives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State emphasized that currently in the capital of Ukraine - at the sites of Russian strikes - employees of the State Emergency Service are working.

The main targets for the enemy this night were Kyiv and the region. Much damage was recorded to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

As of now, thirteen people are known to have been injured and, unfortunately, six people have died. My condolences to all their relatives and friends. There is destruction in the Odessa region: there were strikes on ports, food and infrastructure - there is no military sense whatsoever, - Zelensky stressed.

In addition, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack. Russia has traditionally targeted energy and everything that ensures normal life.

