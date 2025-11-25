White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt has begun to argue that the United States "cannot" indefinitely supply weapons to Ukraine because US President Donald Trump allegedly wants the Russian war to eventually end.

The US may permanently block arms supplies to Ukraine

As Caroline Levitt assures, Donald Trump "spent an enormous amount of time and energy" looking for ways to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

That is why, they say, the US president deserves gratitude for his efforts.

The White House spokeswoman reiterated that the American leader's main goal is to stop the killings and finally end the war.

According to Levitt, Donald Trump's disappointment directly reflects the sentiment of the American people on this issue.

The White House spokeswoman noted that despite the fact that the US president "has stopped funding this war," the United States continues to send or sell significant amounts of weapons to Ukraine through NATO mechanisms.

"We can't do this forever. The president wants this war to end," Levitt said. Share

By the way, earlier information was circulating in the media that the Trump team was secretly blackmailing the Ukrainian authorities.