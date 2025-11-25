7 people died in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russian attacks

During the night of November 25, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Kyiv and the region, using strike drones and missiles. As of 09:25, 6 deaths have already been reported in the capital of Ukraine. One more victim is currently being reported in Bila Tserkva.

Kyiv and the region are again under attack from Russia

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 6 deaths and 14 injuries are currently known in the capital, including one child.

In addition, it is noted that 18 civilians were rescued.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

Currently, units of the State Emergency Service are involved in the elimination of consequences and are also providing assistance to the victims.

According to the latest data, 57 people received psychological support.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

Svyatoshynskyi district: as a result of a hit near a 4-story warehouse building, the bodies of 4 dead people were found, 3 more people were injured. The fire has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. Share

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

It is also indicated that in the Pechersk and Dniprovsk districts, the dismantling of structures in residential high-rise buildings and in a garage cooperative is ongoing, which means that the number of victims in Kyiv may increase.

As a result of a massive combined attack by Russia on the Bila Tserkva community in the Kyiv region, a person was killed and a 14-year-old girl was also injured.

The enemy carried out an attack with missiles and drones. High-rise buildings in Bila Tserkva were damaged due to the fall of enemy targets.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

In addition, the Russians attacked the Brovary, Bila Tserkva, and Vyshgorod districts.

Rescuers evacuated 46 people from the 4-story building and its basement, which the residents were using as a shelter. Share