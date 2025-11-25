Ukraine impressed by unique Russian A-60 aircraft — photos and video
Ukraine impressed by unique Russian A-60 aircraft — photos and video

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine impressed by unique Russian A-60 aircraft — photos and video
On the morning of November 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down one of the two unique experimental A-60 aircraft. It is important to understand that the A-60 is a flying laboratory based on the Soviet Il-76MD aircraft for researching laser weapons. Its “hump” contains a laser installation with a capacity of 1 megawatt.

Points of attention

  • The attacks also involved hitting the Sheskharis oil terminal, oil standers, and an S-400 air defense system launcher, inflicting damage on vital Russian installations and assets.
  • These recent events showcase Ukraine's efforts to weaken Russia's military-economic and offensive potential through precision strikes and advanced military capabilities.

Ukrainian soldiers report the destruction of important Russian targets

In order to weaken Russia's military-economic and offensive potential, units of the Missile Forces and artillery, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, the Coastal Missile Forces of the Navy, and the Unmanned Systems Forces, carried out new important operations.

To do this, they used Bars jet UAVs and Neptune cruise missiles.

Ukraine's powerful strikes hit strategic enemy targets, in particular, in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, the G.M. Beriev Aircraft Repair Plant was successfully hit, as well as the Molniya UAV production plant — Atlant Aero.

As a result of the attacks, loud explosions erupted and fires broke out on the territory of the facilities.

During the strike on the G.M. Beriev TANTK plant, an experimental A-60 aircraft was probably hit. This enterprise also carries out repairs and modernization of A-50 anti-aircraft missile systems and Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian troops struck the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk, as well as the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, oil standers (devices for loading/unloading oil into tankers) and a launcher from the S-400 air defense system were hit in Novorossiysk. The extent of the damage is being determined.

