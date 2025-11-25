Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,120 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as another important target of the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 25, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 25.11.25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,167,570 (+1,120) people
tanks — 11,368 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,624 (+4) units.
artillery systems — 34,644 (+18) units.
MLRS — 1,549 (+0) units.
Air defense systems — 1,250 (+2) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 84,217 (+448) units.
cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,118 (+112) units.
special equipment — 4,006 (+3) units.
The enemy carried out 68 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 140 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,334 attacks, 73 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,137 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
