Air defense neutralized 14 missiles and 438 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of November 24-25, Russia carried out an air attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles. In total, 22 enemy missiles and 464 UAVs of various types were used.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralized 14 missiles and 438 drones during the attack.
- The defense forces of Ukraine effectively countered the Russian invasion through strategic defense mechanisms.
Air Defense Work Report for November 24-25
During the night, the Russian invaders used to attack Ukraine:
464 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types (drones of other types) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region — RF);
7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation);
8 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk region — Russian Federation).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 452 air targets:
438 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);
1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Dagger";
5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
5 Kalibr cruise missiles;
3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-