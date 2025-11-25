Air defense neutralized 14 missiles and 438 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Work Report for November 24-25
During the night of November 24-25, Russia carried out an air attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles. In total, 22 enemy missiles and 464 UAVs of various types were used.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralized 14 missiles and 438 drones during the attack.
  • The defense forces of Ukraine effectively countered the Russian invasion through strategic defense mechanisms.

During the night, the Russian invaders used to attack Ukraine:

  • 464 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types (drones of other types) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

  • 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region — RF);

  • 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation);

  • 8 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk region — Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 452 air targets:

  • 438 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);

  • 1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Dagger";

  • 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 5 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Missile hits and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 12 locations.

