According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team did not like the peace plan for Ukraine, which was updated and improved during negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva.

Putin may reject the updated peace plan

Anonymous sources have revealed new details in the context of meetings in Abu Dhabi between US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and the Russian delegation.

As previously mentioned, Driscoll planned to present Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team with an improved document based on the US 28-point "peace plan".

What is important to understand is that after the meeting in Geneva, it was reduced to 19 points, removing a number of controversial conditions.

According to insiders, Russian officials have already called the updated document "unpromising."

What exactly did members of Putin's team not like is not yet disclosed.

As mentioned earlier, the Ukrainian and American delegations at the Geneva talks developed a new 19-point peace agreement, but left politically controversial issues to the discretion of the presidents of both countries.