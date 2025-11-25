How Putin's people are reacting to the updated peace plan — insider data
Category
Politics
Publication date

How Putin's people are reacting to the updated peace plan — insider data

Putin may reject the updated peace plan
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team did not like the peace plan for Ukraine, which was updated and improved during negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva.

Points of attention

  • Meetings between US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi shed light on the undisclosed aspects that Putin's team did not like.
  • The new 19-point peace agreement between Ukraine and the US delegates leaves politically controversial issues to be decided by the respective presidents.

Putin may reject the updated peace plan

Anonymous sources have revealed new details in the context of meetings in Abu Dhabi between US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and the Russian delegation.

As previously mentioned, Driscoll planned to present Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team with an improved document based on the US 28-point "peace plan".

What is important to understand is that after the meeting in Geneva, it was reduced to 19 points, removing a number of controversial conditions.

According to insiders, Russian officials have already called the updated document "unpromising."

What exactly did members of Putin's team not like is not yet disclosed.

As mentioned earlier, the Ukrainian and American delegations at the Geneva talks developed a new 19-point peace agreement, but left politically controversial issues to the discretion of the presidents of both countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia officially confirmed to journalists that the new peace agreement is being protected from "spills".

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
White House hints at blocking arms supplies to Ukraine
The US may permanently block arms supplies to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Trump teams agree on key points of peace deal
Rustem Umerov
Umerov revealed new details of the peace process
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation around Mirnograd is escalating — what the Russian army has planned
AFU Air Assault Troops
What is happening around Myrnograd?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?