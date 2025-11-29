"I was disgraced." Yermak announced his plans after resigning from the OPU
Source:  The New York Post

The former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, claims that he decided to go to the front after losing his position in the OPU. He has not yet specified when this will happen.

Points of attention

  • The search for a new head of the OPU comes amidst searches at Yermak's home by NABU and SAPO, with Zelensky aiming to dispel rumors through consultations.
  • Yermak apologizes to journalists for possible lack of availability, expressing readiness for any repercussions following his resignation.

Yermak commented on his resignation

I'm going to the front and I'm ready for any repression.

Andriy Yermak

Andriy Yermak

Former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

It remains unknown when exactly the former member of Volodymyr Zelensky's team will go to the battlefield — he did not specify this information.

In addition, he apologized to journalists for possibly not answering calls anymore.

I was disgraced, and my dignity was not protected, despite the fact that I have been in Kyiv since February 24, 2022. Therefore, I do not want to create problems for Zelenskyy — I am going to the front, — claims Yermak.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced the resignation of the head of the OPU on the evening of November 28.

First, the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted. The head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

This happened on the same day that NABU and SAPO searched Andriy Yermak's home — suspicion had not yet been declared.

"I want there to be no rumors and speculation. Regarding the new head of the Office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who can head this institute," Zelenskyy said.

