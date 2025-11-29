The former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, claims that he decided to go to the front after losing his position in the OPU. He has not yet specified when this will happen.

Yermak commented on his resignation

I'm going to the front and I'm ready for any repression. Andriy Yermak Former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

It remains unknown when exactly the former member of Volodymyr Zelensky's team will go to the battlefield — he did not specify this information.

In addition, he apologized to journalists for possibly not answering calls anymore.

I was disgraced, and my dignity was not protected, despite the fact that I have been in Kyiv since February 24, 2022. Therefore, I do not want to create problems for Zelenskyy — I am going to the front, — claims Yermak. Share

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced the resignation of the head of the OPU on the evening of November 28.

First, the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted. The head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

This happened on the same day that NABU and SAPO searched Andriy Yermak's home — suspicion had not yet been declared.