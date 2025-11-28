Zelenskyy announced Yermak's resignation from the post of head of the OP

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has submitted a resignation letter. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening address.
Yermak resigned from the post of head of the OP — Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian head of state noted that when all attention is focused on diplomacy and defense in war, internal strength is needed — the basis of Ukraine's external unity and relations with the world.
According to him, in order to maintain internal strength, there should be no reason to be distracted by anything other than the defense of Ukraine. Also, partners should not have questions about Ukraine.
The President thanked Yermak for always representing the Ukrainian position on the negotiating track "exactly as it should be." It was always a patriotic position.
The president also clarified that at future negotiations with partners, Ukraine will be represented by Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and representatives of intelligence.
Zelensky also noted in his address that the Cabinet of Ministers and deputies should approve the budget, appoint new ministers of energy and justice, and evaluate the work of all current ministers;
The SBU will conduct an analysis in the regions. There will be decisions. There are many negatives from the regions. The army has problems. There will be a fair distribution of personnel between the brigades. There will be a decision.
