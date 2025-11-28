Yermak first responded to searches at his home

On the morning of November 28, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, officially confirmed the fact that his apartment had been searched and assured the public that he was fully cooperating with the investigative actions.

Yermak reacted to the actions of NABU and SAPO

Today, NABU and SAPO are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators have no obstacles. They were given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officers. From my side, I have full cooperation. Andriy Yermak Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has already made a statement on this matter on its Facebook page.

NABU and SAPO are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are authorized and are being carried out within the framework of the investigation, the official statement says.

In addition, NABU promises that all important details will be announced later.