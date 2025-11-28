Yermak's house is being searched — first details

On the morning of November 28, NABU and SAPO search the residence of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, in the government quarter.
Points of attention
- The search signifies a significant development in the 'Midas' case, with implications beyond the energy sector.
- Andriy Yermak has not yet provided any comments on the search and its implications.
NABU and SAPO came to Yermak
This is reported by a correspondent of the publication "Ukrainska Pravda", who is currently at the scene.
Journalists managed to film how about 10 NABU and SAPO employees entered the territory of the government quarter.
In addition, it is noted that "Ukrainska Pravda" is currently trying to obtain comments from the NABU.
What is important to understand is that a few days ago, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos expressed his belief that during the investigation, the "Midas" case of corruption in the energy sector will expand and that there will be new suspicions.
According to the latter, NABU understands that the funds came not only from the energy sector.
