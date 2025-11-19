Is Mindich's extradition possible — NABU explanation

The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, officially confirmed that NABU is currently doing everything possible to extradite the co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, Timur Mindich, against the backdrop of a high-profile corruption scandal.

Will Mindich be returned to Ukraine?

As Semen Kryvonos explained, in order for the extradition mechanism to fully start, it is necessary to conduct a number of investigative actions and obtain a number of decisions, including from the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding a preventive measure.

We are working on this. We will take measures to put this person on the international wanted list. But all this is still ahead, — added the NABU director. Share

He also recalled that there have been cases when Israel has extradited its citizens to other states.

However, it is important to consider certain legal points in this case.

"This is not an absolutely impossible story," Kryvonos noted. Share

The NABU director drew attention to the fact that in most cases, those involved do not sit in one place, they want to travel, visit other countries.