Is Mindich's extradition possible — NABU explanation
Is Mindich's extradition possible — NABU explanation

Will Mindich be returned to Ukraine?
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, officially confirmed that NABU is currently doing everything possible to extradite the co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, Timur Mindich, against the backdrop of a high-profile corruption scandal.

Points of attention

  • NABU is aiming to place Mindich on the international wanted list to ensure his arrest if he travels to another country, with cooperation from Interpol and other bodies.
  • Despite the challenges, the NABU director mentioned that extraditing Mindich is not an impossible task and highlighted the importance of proactive measures to track his movements.

Will Mindich be returned to Ukraine?

As Semen Kryvonos explained, in order for the extradition mechanism to fully start, it is necessary to conduct a number of investigative actions and obtain a number of decisions, including from the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding a preventive measure.

We are working on this. We will take measures to put this person on the international wanted list. But all this is still ahead, — added the NABU director.

He also recalled that there have been cases when Israel has extradited its citizens to other states.

However, it is important to consider certain legal points in this case.

"This is not an absolutely impossible story," Kryvonos noted.

The NABU director drew attention to the fact that in most cases, those involved do not sit in one place, they want to travel, visit other countries.

Therefore, all measures must be taken to ensure that the person is on the international wanted list, so that Interpol and other bodies have orientation in the event that this person arrives on the territory of another country, — explained Kryvonos.

