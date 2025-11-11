Corruption in the energy sector. NABU reveals new details

The head of the bureau's detective unit, Oleksandr Abakumov, told reporters that the nicknames "Rocket", "Tenor", and "Carlson", which are mentioned in the audio recordings released by NABU regarding the investigation of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, were not invented by the bureau's detectives, but by the perpetrators themselves.

Theft in the energy sector — new details

Oleksandr Abakumov emphasized that it is important to put all the dots over the "i" right now so that there are no reasons for manipulation later.

First of all, we are talking about those strange nicknames that were heard in the NABU story.

"We didn't make them up, we didn't give anyone any funny or not-so-funny nicknames. These are all really code names that the criminal organization used in its activities," Abakumov explained.

According to him, one of the reasons why the bureau's detectives came across the criminal organization was that it was about encrypted, veiled activities.

Nicknames, direct, veiled transfers of funds, involvement of law enforcement officers in criminal activities — all this immediately attracted the attention of NABU.

Carlson is not a NABU code, we can really hear on the recordings "Carlson said to do this, Carlson said to do that," Abakumov emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that within the framework of Operation Midas, NABU and SAPO exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector.

So far, 5 people have been detained and 7 more members of the criminal organization have been reported for suspicion, including a businessman, a former advisor to the minister, and officials from Energoatom.

The entire NABU staff worked at the final stage of the operation. Over 70 searches were conducted, documents and cash were seized.