Corruption in the energy sector. NABU reveals new details

The head of the bureau's detective unit, Oleksandr Abakumov, told reporters that the nicknames "Rocket", "Tenor", and "Carlson", which are mentioned in the audio recordings released by NABU regarding the investigation of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, were not invented by the bureau's detectives, but by the perpetrators themselves.
Points of attention
- The involvement of law enforcement officers in criminal activities and veiled fund transfers highlighted the activities of the criminal organization, attracting the attention of NABU.
- NABU emphasizes the importance of thorough investigation to prevent future manipulations and ensure accountability in combating corruption in the energy sector.
Theft in the energy sector — new details
Oleksandr Abakumov emphasized that it is important to put all the dots over the "i" right now so that there are no reasons for manipulation later.
First of all, we are talking about those strange nicknames that were heard in the NABU story.
According to him, one of the reasons why the bureau's detectives came across the criminal organization was that it was about encrypted, veiled activities.
Nicknames, direct, veiled transfers of funds, involvement of law enforcement officers in criminal activities — all this immediately attracted the attention of NABU.
What is important to understand is that within the framework of Operation Midas, NABU and SAPO exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector.
So far, 5 people have been detained and 7 more members of the criminal organization have been reported for suspicion, including a businessman, a former advisor to the minister, and officials from Energoatom.
The entire NABU staff worked at the final stage of the operation. Over 70 searches were conducted, documents and cash were seized.
