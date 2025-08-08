NABU and SAPO warn of new attack on anti-corruption bodies
NABU and SAPO warn of new attack on anti-corruption bodies

The independence of NABU and SAPO is still under threat
Source:  Media Center Ukraine

NABU Head Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko believe that the next attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure may be an attempt to change the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Points of attention

  • The heads of NABU and SAPO emphasize the importance of staying vigilant against direct or veiled threats to their institutions.
  • The warning from NABU and SAPO sheds light on the persistent challenges faced in safeguarding anti-corruption efforts in the region.

The independence of NABU and SAPO is still under threat

As NABU head Kryvonos noted, in fact, the pressure has always been there, and it has not disappeared.

What is important to understand is that we are not only talking about legislative changes, but also about direct or veiled threats.

We have been through a serious test in recent days. I, we, are so excited, we have information that the next attack may be an attack directly on the leaders — like let's come up with something, gather a critical mass, start re-appointing the heads of NABU and SAPO under one pretext or another.

Semen Kryvonos

Semen Kryvonos

Head of NABU

According to him, NABU and SAPO have data on who is organizing, planning, and discussing this.

Kryvonos also drew attention to the fact that on August 7, the same media campaign began again in the same Telegram channels, but this time it is aimed at the heads of the NABU and SAPO.

The next step is to change the leaders, to make them simply dependent leaders. Such attempts and such obvious first steps are already taking place, — warned the head of the SAPO Klymenko.

How do you like that?

