NABU and SAPO warn of new attack on anti-corruption bodies

NABU Head Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko believe that the next attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure may be an attempt to change the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
- The heads of NABU and SAPO emphasize the importance of staying vigilant against direct or veiled threats to their institutions.
- The warning from NABU and SAPO sheds light on the persistent challenges faced in safeguarding anti-corruption efforts in the region.
The independence of NABU and SAPO is still under threat
As NABU head Kryvonos noted, in fact, the pressure has always been there, and it has not disappeared.
What is important to understand is that we are not only talking about legislative changes, but also about direct or veiled threats.
According to him, NABU and SAPO have data on who is organizing, planning, and discussing this.
Kryvonos also drew attention to the fact that on August 7, the same media campaign began again in the same Telegram channels, but this time it is aimed at the heads of the NABU and SAPO.
