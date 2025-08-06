NABU and SSU exposed a new corruption scheme in public procurement — details

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed a scheme for misappropriating state funds during the procurement of services for the modernization of the hardware and software complex (hereinafter referred to as the APC) of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

New corruption scheme in public procurement: what is known

Among the suspects:

former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice;

current head and deputy head of departments of the Ministry of Justice;

the beneficial owner and two managers of the limited liability company.

According to the plan developed by the beneficial owner of the LLC, ministry officials organized the introduction of appropriate changes to the budget for 2021 for the purpose of purchasing services for the modernization of the agricultural complex.

Later, the LLC's managers prepared a technical specification for the modernization of the agricultural complex. In order to eliminate competitors, it specified specific requirements for the characteristics of the equipment that the company intended to supply.

To inflate the cost of services, requests for commercial offers were sent to the LLC and other previously identified companies and the "necessary" responses were received.

This became the basis for the start of the bidding. In order for it to take place, the participants in the scheme secured the formal participation of another company, whose tender proposal was deemed less commercially attractive than that of the controlled LLC. Share

As a result, the ministry concluded a contract with the LLC, under which it received services at an inflated cost, and the state budget suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 10 million.