Zelenskyy signed a law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAP
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
On the afternoon of July 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that restores the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP).

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy signed a crucial law to restore the independence of NABU and SAP, ensuring the proper functioning of anti-corruption bodies.
  • The law limits the Prosecutor General's influence on NABU, safeguards ongoing investigations, and upholds the independence of SAP in procedural decisions.
  • Zelenskyy's initiative aims to prevent interference in anti-corruption efforts and enhance transparency within law enforcement agencies.

Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU

Before this, the document was also signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Thus, the law will enter into force the day after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy".

I want to thank all parliamentarians for adopting my bill — now a law. As soon as I sign the document, the text will be published immediately. This is a guarantee of the normal, independent work of anti-corruption bodies, all law enforcement agencies of our state. The decision is correct.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the president noted, "it is very important that the state listens to public opinion."

Ukraine is a democracy — there is absolutely no doubt about it. Government officials will also immediately inform Ukraine's partners about this law.

It should be noted that the head of state signed his own draft law No. 13533, which restores the independence of the NABU and the SAP.

The relevant document was developed as an alternative to the scandalous No. 12414, which significantly limited the powers of anti-corruption bodies and caused public outrage and criticism from international partners.

The document provides that:

  • The Prosecutor General cannot interfere in the NABU investigation;

  • The investigation of cases shall not be changed without the consent of the head of the SAP;

  • The independence of the SAP in procedural decisions is determined;

  • NABU employees with access to state secrets will undergo a polygraph test (the control will be carried out not by the SBU, but by the NABU's internal department).

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the return of powers to the NABU and SAP. 331 deputies voted "for", there was no vote "against" or "abstention".

326 members of parliament also voted for the immediate signing of the law by the president.

