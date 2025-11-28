Searches at Yermak's house — the first reaction of the EU has appeared
Searches at Yermak's house — the first reaction of the EU has appeared

The EU positively assessed the searches at Yermak's house
Official Brussels emphasizes that new anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine, which also include searches of top officials, including the head of the OPU, Andriy Yermak, indicate that anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine are indeed working.

  • The European Commission officials, including chief spokeswoman Paula Pinho and spokesman Guillaume Mercier, commend Ukraine's efforts in combating corruption and stress the need for continuous vigilance in this regard.
  • The EU remains committed to closely monitoring the anti-corruption progress in Ukraine, as it plays a key role in the country's aspirations for closer integration with the European Union.

The statement on this occasion was made by the European Commission's chief spokeswoman, Paula Pinho.

She officially confirmed that the EC welcomes the conduct of anti-corruption investigations, including those involving the highest level of Ukrainian officials.

"We understand that investigations are ongoing, and we greatly respect these investigations, which indicate that anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are doing their job," the speaker emphasized, reacting to the search of the home of the head of the OPU.

According to her, recent events directly demonstrate that anti-corruption bodies do exist and are allowed to function.

European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier also voiced his position on this matter.

He once again reminded that Ukraine's fight against corruption is a key element for the country's accession to the bloc.

As Mercier noted, this requires continuous efforts and a strong capacity to counter corruption.

"This is a key element that we also address in our enlargement report that was published a few weeks ago. So we will continue to monitor the situation very closely," Mercier stressed.

