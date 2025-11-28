Searches at Yermak's house — the first reaction of the EU has appeared

Official Brussels emphasizes that new anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine, which also include searches of top officials, including the head of the OPU, Andriy Yermak, indicate that anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine are indeed working.

The EU positively assessed the searches at Yermak's house

The statement on this occasion was made by the European Commission's chief spokeswoman, Paula Pinho.

She officially confirmed that the EC welcomes the conduct of anti-corruption investigations, including those involving the highest level of Ukrainian officials.

"We understand that investigations are ongoing, and we greatly respect these investigations, which indicate that anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are doing their job," the speaker emphasized, reacting to the search of the home of the head of the OPU. Share

According to her, recent events directly demonstrate that anti-corruption bodies do exist and are allowed to function.

European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier also voiced his position on this matter.

He once again reminded that Ukraine's fight against corruption is a key element for the country's accession to the bloc.

As Mercier noted, this requires continuous efforts and a strong capacity to counter corruption.