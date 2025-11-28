Official Brussels emphasizes that new anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine, which also include searches of top officials, including the head of the OPU, Andriy Yermak, indicate that anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine are indeed working.
Points of attention
- The European Commission officials, including chief spokeswoman Paula Pinho and spokesman Guillaume Mercier, commend Ukraine's efforts in combating corruption and stress the need for continuous vigilance in this regard.
- The EU remains committed to closely monitoring the anti-corruption progress in Ukraine, as it plays a key role in the country's aspirations for closer integration with the European Union.
The EU positively assessed the searches at Yermak's house
The statement on this occasion was made by the European Commission's chief spokeswoman, Paula Pinho.
She officially confirmed that the EC welcomes the conduct of anti-corruption investigations, including those involving the highest level of Ukrainian officials.
According to her, recent events directly demonstrate that anti-corruption bodies do exist and are allowed to function.
European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier also voiced his position on this matter.
He once again reminded that Ukraine's fight against corruption is a key element for the country's accession to the bloc.
As Mercier noted, this requires continuous efforts and a strong capacity to counter corruption.
