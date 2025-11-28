140 billion euros for Ukraine. Belgium decided to strengthen resistance
Category
Economics
Publication date

140 billion euros for Ukraine. Belgium decided to strengthen resistance

Belgium is not going to give in to the EU
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever continues to convince European leaders that using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine could have serious economic and geopolitical consequences.

Points of attention

  • The hasty implementation of the EU's proposed reparations loan scheme could impede the achievement of a final peace agreement, according to De Wever.
  • De Wever expresses outrage over the lack of consideration for Belgium's concerns in the EU's plan and emphasizes the need for thorough risk assessment.

Belgium is not going to give in to the EU

De Wever believes that the scheme that the European Union plans to use to help Ukraine is "fundamentally wrong."

He also predicted that the bloc's plan could put his country in a vulnerable position.

The Belgian Prime Minister believes that this could be a devastating blow to Euroclear's reputation.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Brussels securities depository, which stores frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

"It would be unfair and dishonest to expect that, while the benefits of such a scheme would be for everyone, the costs and risks would be borne by Belgium," de Wever began to complain.

The head of the Belgian government is also outraged that the European Union is unable to calculate all the legal and financial risks.

De Wever once again drew attention to the fact that the EU authorities have not yet presented any draft legal text, and the "options document" recently provided to the capitals does not take into account his country's concerns.

The hasty implementation of the proposed reparations loan scheme will have a side effect: we, as the EU, will actually hinder the achievement of a final peace agreement, the Belgian Prime Minister invents.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders support Trump's idea regarding Ukraine
Government of Great Britain
Trump received support from the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk named the poorest country in the European Union
Tusk publicly shamed Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union warned of a "moment of truth" for Ukraine
Ukraine is making progress on its path to EU membership

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?