Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever continues to convince European leaders that using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine could have serious economic and geopolitical consequences.

Belgium is not going to give in to the EU

De Wever believes that the scheme that the European Union plans to use to help Ukraine is "fundamentally wrong."

He also predicted that the bloc's plan could put his country in a vulnerable position.

The Belgian Prime Minister believes that this could be a devastating blow to Euroclear's reputation.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Brussels securities depository, which stores frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

"It would be unfair and dishonest to expect that, while the benefits of such a scheme would be for everyone, the costs and risks would be borne by Belgium," de Wever began to complain. Share

The head of the Belgian government is also outraged that the European Union is unable to calculate all the legal and financial risks.

De Wever once again drew attention to the fact that the EU authorities have not yet presented any draft legal text, and the "options document" recently provided to the capitals does not take into account his country's concerns.