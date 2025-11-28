On the morning of November 28, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, officially confirmed that the US had already handed over to the aggressor country, Russia, the parameters of its peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Russia plans to review new peace plan

It is worth noting that this is an updated and improved peace plan, the points of which were adjusted during the American-Ukrainian consultations in Geneva.

The main parameters have been transferred — and next week there will be a conversation in Moscow. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

However, the Russian dictator's spokesman did not explain who exactly would be a participant in this "meeting" and what topics would be the focus of attention.

What is important to understand is that the day before, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin began to claim that the final version of the peace plan has not yet been formed.

However, he officially confirmed: Russia "generally agrees" that the US list of points for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war could become the basis for a future agreement.