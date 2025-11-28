On the morning of November 28, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, officially confirmed that the US had already handed over to the aggressor country, Russia, the parameters of its peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Points of attention
- US leader Donald Trump has instructed special representatives to finalize terms of the draft peace agreement with Russia and Ukraine.
- The details of the 'meeting' in Moscow and its participants remain undisclosed, raising curiosity and speculation about the potential outcomes.
Russia plans to review new peace plan
It is worth noting that this is an updated and improved peace plan, the points of which were adjusted during the American-Ukrainian consultations in Geneva.
However, the Russian dictator's spokesman did not explain who exactly would be a participant in this "meeting" and what topics would be the focus of attention.
What is important to understand is that the day before, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin began to claim that the final version of the peace plan has not yet been formed.
However, he officially confirmed: Russia "generally agrees" that the US list of points for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war could become the basis for a future agreement.
What is important to understand is that on November 25, US leader Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his special representatives — Steve Witkoff and Dan Driscoll — to finalize the terms of the draft "peace agreement" with Russia and Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-