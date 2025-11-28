"Are you stupid?" Trump caused a new scandal
"Are you stupid?" Trump caused a new scandal

Trump again failed to contain his emotions
Source:  AFP

During a conversation with journalists, American leader Donald Trump unexpectedly called one of the reporters "stupid" after asking about the vetting of Afghans during the Joe Biden administration.

Points of attention

  • The shooting near the White House involved a 29-year-old Afghan-born suspect, adding to the complexities of the situation.
  • The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions and narratives between Trump, Biden, and the handling of Afghan refugees in the United States.

What is important to understand is that on November 27, a shooting occurred near the White House, resulting in two National Guard soldiers receiving gunshot wounds, one of whom later died.

The suspect in the shooting is 29-year-old Afghan-born Rakhmanull Lakanwal.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the journalist asked the American leader why he constantly accuses former President Joe Biden, because it was members of Trump's team who claimed that Afghans in the United States had undergone a thorough vetting process.

"Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they let them in," Trump said, interrupting the reporter.

He also showed a photo of a US military plane filled with people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban's restoration to power.

Donald Trump also began to assert that these Afghans arrived "along with thousands of other people who should not have been here."

"And you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person," the head of the White House was indignant.

