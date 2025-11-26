According to The Wall Street Journal, it was US President's special representative Steve Witkoff who de facto disrupted the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine by giving advice to the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

Ukraine didn't get Tomahawk because of Witkoff?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that from the leaked recording of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov, it became known that the US President's special representative did virtually everything possible to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from receiving long-range American missiles.

For example, Witkoff called on Putin to congratulate Trump on reaching a peace agreement in Gaza — a gesture that was supposed to quell the White House leader's anger toward the Russian dictator.

It is worth noting that this plan really worked.

In addition, it is noted that Witkoff was the author of the idea to arrange a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on the eve of the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.