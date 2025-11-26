Who disrupted the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — media reports
Who disrupted the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — media reports

Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, it was US President's special representative Steve Witkoff who de facto disrupted the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine by giving advice to the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

  • Witkoff's plan to arrange a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin influenced the decision against providing Ukraine with the weapons, despite Zelensky's visit to Washington.
  • The article highlights how Putin's warning to Trump regarding the Tomahawk missiles further complicated the situation, showcasing the complexities of international diplomacy and weapon supply dynamics.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that from the leaked recording of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov, it became known that the US President's special representative did virtually everything possible to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from receiving long-range American missiles.

For example, Witkoff called on Putin to congratulate Trump on reaching a peace agreement in Gaza — a gesture that was supposed to quell the White House leader's anger toward the Russian dictator.

It is worth noting that this plan really worked.

In addition, it is noted that Witkoff was the author of the idea to arrange a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on the eve of the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky traveled to Washington hoping that Trump would authorize the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, weapons that would put many Russian targets in Kyiv’s crosshairs. But during the Oct. 16 call, Putin warned Trump that sending the Tomahawks would escalate the war and damage Ushakov’s relationship with Russia, the publication explained.

