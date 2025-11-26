Ukraine's Defense Forces to Receive $5 Billion in Weapons

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers will receive $5 billion in military assistance by the end of 2025. What is important to understand is that this will happen within the framework of the PURL mechanism.

Ukraine will not be left without military assistance

According to Rutte, European leaders have provided a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense over the past few years.

However, the main problem is that there are certain resources that can only be obtained from the US.

Against this background, the NATO Secretary General officially confirmed that Trump had agreed to ensure funding for American weapons by Canada and European allies.

As Rutte noted, the Ukrainian Defense Forces receive about $1 billion worth of weapons every month.

He praised Spain's decision to join the PURL mechanism.

We are on the way to supplying all weapons to Ukraine. But this is not only about the PURL initiative. There is also the Czech initiative on ammunition, as well as the efforts of Lithuania and Denmark to purchase defense industry equipment from Ukraine. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

He also added that European allies will continue to supply equipment to Ukraine from their own stocks, despite the fact that these stocks are running low.