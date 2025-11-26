Ukraine's Defense Forces to Receive $5 Billion in Weapons

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers will receive $5 billion in military assistance by the end of 2025. What is important to understand is that this will happen within the framework of the PURL mechanism.
Points of attention
- European allies, despite dwindling stocks, pledge to continue supplying equipment to Ukraine, emphasizing the collective commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense forces.
- The agreement secured funding for American weapons for Ukraine through contributions from Canada and European allies, underlining the solidarity and support for Ukraine's defense efforts.
Ukraine will not be left without military assistance
According to Rutte, European leaders have provided a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense over the past few years.
However, the main problem is that there are certain resources that can only be obtained from the US.
Against this background, the NATO Secretary General officially confirmed that Trump had agreed to ensure funding for American weapons by Canada and European allies.
As Rutte noted, the Ukrainian Defense Forces receive about $1 billion worth of weapons every month.
He praised Spain's decision to join the PURL mechanism.
He also added that European allies will continue to supply equipment to Ukraine from their own stocks, despite the fact that these stocks are running low.
