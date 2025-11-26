Valerian Sobolev, the creator of the Topol and Iskander missile systems, has died at the age of 88 in the aggressor country of Russia, Russian propagandists report.
Points of attention
- He was a prominent figure in the defense industry, holding titles such as Doctor of Technical Sciences and professor.
- Despite his contributions, the death of Valerian Sobolev has not been acknowledged by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Another Russian war criminal has passed away
The fact of his death was confirmed to Kremlin propagandists by his family friend Vyacheslav Cherepakhin.
It is officially known that Valerian Sobolev was born in 1938 in Stalingrad.
He received his education at the Stalingrad Mechanical Institute, and later began working at the defense enterprise "Barricades".
It was there that Valerian Sobolev went from engineer to chief designer, then created the Titan Central Design Bureau.
It is also worth noting that Valerian Sobolev was a Doctor of Technical Sciences, a professor, and headed the Department of Theoretical Mechanics at the Volgograd Polytechnic Institute.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet reacted to the death of this war criminal.
