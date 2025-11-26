The developer of Iskander and Topol has died in Russia
The developer of Iskander and Topol has died in Russia

Another Russian war criminal has passed away
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Valerian Sobolev, the creator of the Topol and Iskander missile systems, has died at the age of 88 in the aggressor country of Russia, Russian propagandists report.

  • He was a prominent figure in the defense industry, holding titles such as Doctor of Technical Sciences and professor.
  • Despite his contributions, the death of Valerian Sobolev has not been acknowledged by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another Russian war criminal has passed away

The fact of his death was confirmed to Kremlin propagandists by his family friend Vyacheslav Cherepakhin.

"He died yesterday, he had been ill for a long time. Valerian Markovich is a legendary figure for Volgograd, for the defense industry," he said cynically.

It is officially known that Valerian Sobolev was born in 1938 in Stalingrad.

He received his education at the Stalingrad Mechanical Institute, and later began working at the defense enterprise "Barricades".

It was there that Valerian Sobolev went from engineer to chief designer, then created the Titan Central Design Bureau.

According to open data, under his leadership, the Pioneer, Topol, Iskander, and other launch complexes were created.

It is also worth noting that Valerian Sobolev was a Doctor of Technical Sciences, a professor, and headed the Department of Theoretical Mechanics at the Volgograd Polytechnic Institute.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet reacted to the death of this war criminal.

