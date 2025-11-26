Valerian Sobolev, the creator of the Topol and Iskander missile systems, has died at the age of 88 in the aggressor country of Russia, Russian propagandists report.

Another Russian war criminal has passed away

The fact of his death was confirmed to Kremlin propagandists by his family friend Vyacheslav Cherepakhin.

"He died yesterday, he had been ill for a long time. Valerian Markovich is a legendary figure for Volgograd, for the defense industry," he said cynically. Share

It is officially known that Valerian Sobolev was born in 1938 in Stalingrad.

He received his education at the Stalingrad Mechanical Institute, and later began working at the defense enterprise "Barricades".

It was there that Valerian Sobolev went from engineer to chief designer, then created the Titan Central Design Bureau.

According to open data, under his leadership, the Pioneer, Topol, Iskander, and other launch complexes were created. Share

It is also worth noting that Valerian Sobolev was a Doctor of Technical Sciences, a professor, and headed the Department of Theoretical Mechanics at the Volgograd Polytechnic Institute.