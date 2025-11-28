Defense forces thwarted the Russian army's offensive near Gulyaipol

On November 28, the Southern Defense Forces officially confirmed that Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully stop a new offensive by Russian invaders in the Zaporizhia region. Moreover, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control over the situation near the settlement of Hulyaipole.

What is happening in Zaporizhia?

Near Hulyaipol, the 33rd separate assault regiment of the Ground Forces and other adjacent assault and mechanized units restrained the offensive and regained control over the situation in the direction, the official statement of the Southern Defense Forces says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that this section of the front has been stabilized.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders acknowledge that the situation in southern Ukraine remains truly tense.

The Southern Defense Forces draw attention to the fact that during November 27, the enemy attempted to storm the defenders' positions more than 60 times.

According to the latest data, in the Hulyaipol direction, Ukrainian military repelled 21 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zatyshshya, Solodke, Chervone and towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Hulyaipol.

In total, enemy losses over the past day amounted to: