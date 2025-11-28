Watch: Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Saki Airfield
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian military facilities
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of November 28, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia, a UAV storage site at the Saki airfield, and a number of other enemy military facilities.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military continues to conduct operations aimed at reducing Russia's military power and asserting Ukrainian control in the region.
  • Stay tuned for updates on the consequences of these attacks as further details are being clarified by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to maximally reduce Russia's military-economic potential, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a number of new successful operations.

The Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation came under attack from defenders.

This plant is engaged in the production of more than dozens of types of petroleum products: gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, technical sulfur, etc.

Moreover, he is involved in ensuring the needs of the Russian occupation army.

A series of explosions thundered against the backdrop of Ukrainian strikes, and a large-scale fire broke out.

In addition, a UAV storage location at the Saki airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was successfully attacked.

According to preliminary information, several air defense facilities were hit at the airfield, in particular, Pantsir-S1 and TOR-M2. After suppressing the enemy's air defense systems, the hangar where the enemy's Orion and Forpost drones were stored was destroyed.

Moreover, the Ukrainian defenders powerfully attacked the enemy's command and control point and a KamAZ military truck. The consequences of the strikes will be announced later.

In addition, areas of enemy manpower concentration and fuel and lubricants depots in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions were hit. The results are being clarified.

