Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 63 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense repels new Russian attack
During the night of November 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and 72 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Ukraine's air defense repels new Russian attack

A new Russian air attack began at 6:00 PM on November 27.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, about 50 of them were "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that a ballistic missile and 9 attack UAVs were hit at 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

