Russians killed an elderly man in the Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the latest data, at least one person was killed and another was injured in Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
What are the consequences of Russia's attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region?
The first details were shared by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, in his Telegram.
According to him, last evening, rescuers from the State Emergency Service recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Pokrovska community.
In addition, it is noted that at night, Russian invaders carried out an attack on the Sinelnyky district with UAVs.
As a result of strikes by the Russian army in the Petropavlovsk and Slavyansk communities, 2 private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
It is also indicated that the Russian occupiers were again attacking Nikopol with FPV drones.
