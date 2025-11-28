Russians killed an elderly man in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

According to the latest data, at least one person was killed and another was injured in Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA provided details about the attacks, including the recovery of the elderly man's body from a destroyed house in the Pokrovska community.
  • Russian occupiers targeted multiple communities in the region, causing damage to private properties and infrastructure.

What are the consequences of Russia's attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region?

The first details were shared by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, in his Telegram.

According to him, last evening, rescuers from the State Emergency Service recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Pokrovska community.

He died from a KAB hit... There is also a victim — a 52-year-old woman, — reports Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In addition, it is noted that at night, Russian invaders carried out an attack on the Sinelnyky district with UAVs.

As a result of strikes by the Russian army in the Petropavlovsk and Slavyansk communities, 2 private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

It is also indicated that the Russian occupiers were again attacking Nikopol with FPV drones.

The defenders shot down 3 UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA said.

