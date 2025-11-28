Watch: Loud "bavovna" thunders in Russian Taganrog and Saratov
Watch: Loud "bavovna" thunders in Russian Taganrog and Saratov

Russia is noisy again - what is known
Source:  online.ua

According to Russian opposition media, a series of powerful explosions were heard in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on the night of November 28. According to the latest data, this happened near the place where two Russian planes were recently shot down by Ukrainian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers recently attacked military facilities in Taganrog, escalating the conflict and contributing to the heightened security measures in the area.
  • The incidents in Taganrog and Saratov highlight the ongoing tensions in the region and the impact on local communities amidst the geopolitical turmoil.

Russia is noisy again — what is known

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, residents of Taganrog are once again complaining about powerful explosions on their social networks.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the explosions occurred 1.3 km from the military airfield, where 2 military aircraft had previously been neutralized.

The video of the new “cotton” was filmed from Polyakovsky Highway.

From the filming location to the site where 2 planes previously attacked the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield is 1.35 km, the statement says.

What is important to understand is that just a few days ago, Ukrainian soldiers struck the Aircraft Repair Plant "TANTK named after G.M. Beriev" and the Molniya UAV production enterprise — "Atlant Aero" in Taganrog.

On the night of November 28, Saratov residents also reported explosions.

One video from the scene captures air defense work over the river, the footage was taken from Zavodska Street.

The photo shows smoke in a private building in the area of Shovkovychna and Novouzenska streets — this is an area of private houses surrounded by nine-story buildings. The footage was taken from Symbirtseva Street. The latest video captures a fire at the address: Novouzenska Street, 68A.




