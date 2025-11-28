Russian soldiers beat and executed a captured Ukrainian soldier

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports that in the Pokrovsky direction, Russian occupiers beat a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a machine gun butt and shot him dead - an investigation into a new war crime by the Russians has already begun.

Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners

Russian invaders committed a new war crime in November 2025 — this happened during an assault on positions near the village of Hnativka, Pokrovsky District.

It was there that the occupiers surrounded and captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, one of the enemies tied the defender's hands, and the other struck him several times in the head with the butt of a machine gun.

Only after the unarmed Ukrainian soldier lost consciousness was he cynically executed.

Photo: facebook.com/don.gp.gov.ua

Law enforcement officials remind: the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime. Share

Photo: facebook.com/don.gp.gov.ua

In addition, it is noted that under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has already been launched in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the specific individuals who committed the specified crime.