Russian soldiers beat and executed a captured Ukrainian soldier
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian soldiers beat and executed a captured Ukrainian soldier

Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners
Читати українською
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports that in the Pokrovsky direction, Russian occupiers beat a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a machine gun butt and shot him dead - an investigation into a new war crime by the Russians has already begun.

Points of attention

  • The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the war crime that resulted in the death of the Ukrainian serviceman.
  • Efforts are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice under international law.

Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners

Russian invaders committed a new war crime in November 2025 — this happened during an assault on positions near the village of Hnativka, Pokrovsky District.

It was there that the occupiers surrounded and captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, one of the enemies tied the defender's hands, and the other struck him several times in the head with the butt of a machine gun.

Only after the unarmed Ukrainian soldier lost consciousness was he cynically executed.

Photo: facebook.com/don.gp.gov.ua

Law enforcement officials remind: the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

Photo: facebook.com/don.gp.gov.ua

In addition, it is noted that under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has already been launched in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the specific individuals who committed the specified crime.

It is also indicated that the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Who disrupted the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — media reports
Ukraine didn't get Tomahawk because of Witkoff?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov announced an important "conversation" regarding the end of the Russian war
Russia plans to review new peace plan
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Saki Airfield
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian military facilities

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?