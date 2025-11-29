Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 artillery units of the Russian army
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 artillery units of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 28, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery units of the Russian invaders in positions.

Points of attention

  • The update includes details on air strikes, guided bombs, attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and engagement of kamikaze drones by the enemy forces.
  • Specific areas targeted by air strikes include settlements in Donetsk, Zaporizhia regions, as well as the city of Kherson.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/29/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,171,700 (+910) people;

  • tanks — 11,381 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,658 (+15) units;

  • artillery systems — 34,733 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,343 (+106) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,995 (+14) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,463 (+64) units;

  • special equipment — 4,010 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 50 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 50 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 2,998 attacks, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 1,721 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Novy Donbas, Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region; Hulyaipole, Vozdvizhivka, Rizdvyanka in Zaporizhia region; and the city of Kherson.

