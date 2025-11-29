Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 artillery units of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 28, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery units of the Russian invaders in positions.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/29/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,171,700 (+910) people;

tanks — 11,381 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,658 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 34,733 (+3) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,343 (+106) units;

cruise missiles — 3,995 (+14) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,463 (+64) units;

special equipment — 4,010 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 50 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 50 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 2,998 attacks, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 1,721 kamikaze drones to destroy them.