Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 596 drones — 577 targets neutralized
Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 596 drones — 577 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense destroyed most of the Russian drones and missiles
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 28-29, Russia launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. The key direction of the enemy strike was the Kyiv region.

Points of attention

  • The defense against the air attack involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
  • Air defenses shot down/suppressed 558 enemy drones, 1 aeroballistic missile, 12 cruise missiles, 4 ballistic missiles, and 2 guided aircraft missiles.

Air defense destroyed most of the Russian drones and missiles

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 632 air attack vehicles — 36 missiles and 596 UAVs of various types:

  • 596 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 350 of them are "Shaheeds");

  • 5 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region — RF);

  • 23 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov Oblast — Russian Federation;

  • 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk, Rostov regions — Russian Federation).

  • 4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 577 air targets:

  • 558 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

  • 1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Dagger";

  • 12 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

  • 2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

Missile hits and 35 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 17 locations.

