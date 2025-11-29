Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 596 drones — 577 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 28-29, Russia launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. The key direction of the enemy strike was the Kyiv region.
Points of attention
- The defense against the air attack involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
- Air defenses shot down/suppressed 558 enemy drones, 1 aeroballistic missile, 12 cruise missiles, 4 ballistic missiles, and 2 guided aircraft missiles.
Air defense destroyed most of the Russian drones and missiles
In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 632 air attack vehicles — 36 missiles and 596 UAVs of various types:
596 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 350 of them are "Shaheeds");
5 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region — RF);
23 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov Oblast — Russian Federation;
4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk, Rostov regions — Russian Federation).
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 577 air targets:
558 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);
1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Dagger";
12 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;
4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.
