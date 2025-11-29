Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 596 drones — 577 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 28-29, Russia launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. The key direction of the enemy strike was the Kyiv region.

Air defense destroyed most of the Russian drones and missiles

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 632 air attack vehicles — 36 missiles and 596 UAVs of various types:

596 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 350 of them are "Shaheeds");

5 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region — RF);

23 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov Oblast — Russian Federation;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk, Rostov regions — Russian Federation).

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 577 air targets:

558 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Dagger";

12 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.