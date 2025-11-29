Russia's strike on Kyiv — 3 dead and 29 injured

As of this morning, 29 people have been injured in the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. In addition, the Kyiv authorities have reported three deaths. The head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already reacted to the hostile terror.
Points of attention
- Emergency services are actively responding to the aftermath of the Russian strikes in Kyiv and surrounding areas.
- Zelensky emphasizes the urgent need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense amid escalating Russian aggression.
The number of victims continues to grow in Kyiv
The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that the number of victims in the city has increased to 29.
According to the latest data, 19 of them were immediately hospitalized. The lives of three more Kyiv residents could not be saved — they died.
More than 500,000 residents of Kyiv were left without electricity. In particular, residents of parts of Obolonsky, Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky, Holosiivsky, and Svyatoshynsky districts.
As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, emergency services are working in the capital and the region at the sites of Russian strikes.
Amid the intensification of Russian terror, the head of state once again called on the world to stop Russia and strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
