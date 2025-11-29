Peace negotiations. Who will go to the USA instead of Yermak?
Peace talks will continue despite Yermak's resignation
Source:  Bloomberg

As Bloomberg learned, after the resignation of the head of the OPU, Andriy Yermak, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia will travel to the United States for further discussions on the American peace plan.

Points of attention

  • Journalists highlight that the US president's team may be overstating progress in negotiations, indicating challenges in finding common ground.
  • The visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA comes at a critical moment, amidst political turmoil and changes in leadership, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing peace discussions.

According to anonymous sources, the Ukrainian delegation will be in Florida.

It is there that negotiations with US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner should take place.

Moreover, it is known that Witkoff will visit Russia next week.

Journalists point out that the US president's team is partially bluffing when it claims progress in negotiations with both sides of the war.

The unpleasant truth is that the White House continues to face the same obstacles as before: what suits Ukraine does not suit Russia and vice versa.

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation takes place at a delicate moment — when a corruption scandal is ongoing in Ukraine, as a result of which the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, was forced to resign, journalists emphasize.

Axios recently published information that it was the former head of the OPU who was supposed to go to the United States for negotiations regarding the peace plan.

