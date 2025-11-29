US House of Representatives member, Republican Don Bacon, made it clear that he supports the investigative actions of anti-corruption agencies against the former head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.
- The resignation of Andriy Yermak, the former head of the President's Office in Ukraine, following the searches at his house signals ongoing anti-corruption efforts in the country.
- The statements by Don Bacon and European Commission spokesperson reflect a positive perception of Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities functioning and working to combat corruption effectively.
Bacon publicly praised Ukraine
The congressman was one of the first in the United States to react to the news about the searches of Andriy Yermak's home, which were conducted on the morning of November 28 by representatives of the NABU and the SAPO.
What is important to understand is that Don Bacon was referring to cases where officials suspected of corruption in an aggressor country fell out of windows rather than being held accountable.
As previously mentioned, on the evening of November 28, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, had resigned.
Moreover, the head of state announced consultations on the next head of the OPU for November 29.
A spokesperson for the European Commission also made a statement on this matter.
In her opinion, new anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine, which, in particular, include searches of top officials, indicate that anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine are really working.
