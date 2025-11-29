US House of Representatives member, Republican Don Bacon, made it clear that he supports the investigative actions of anti-corruption agencies against the former head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Bacon publicly praised Ukraine

The congressman was one of the first in the United States to react to the news about the searches of Andriy Yermak's home, which were conducted on the morning of November 28 by representatives of the NABU and the SAPO.

"In Ukraine, independent law enforcement agencies and a judicial system function. In Russia, this is not the case. There, they throw you out of the windows of high-rise buildings," the American politician noted. Share

Independent law enforcement and judiciary is working in Ukraine. This doesn’t happen in Russia. There, you get thrown out of high-rise windows. https://t.co/UUT6PWSoOD — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) November 28, 2025

What is important to understand is that Don Bacon was referring to cases where officials suspected of corruption in an aggressor country fell out of windows rather than being held accountable.

As previously mentioned, on the evening of November 28, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, had resigned.

Moreover, the head of state announced consultations on the next head of the OPU for November 29.

A spokesperson for the European Commission also made a statement on this matter.