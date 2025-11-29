The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that in order to reduce the military-economic potential of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, units of the Ukrainian army have struck powerful strikes on several important facilities of the Russian aggressor.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that in the city of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, the Ukrainian troops attacked the facilities of the aircraft repair plant “TANTK named after G.M. Beriev”.

What is important to understand is that it is there that the modernization process of Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 anti-aircraft missile and missile aircraft is underway.

Powerful strikes by the Defense Forces led to a fire in a Tu-95 aircraft repair shop. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck again at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded in the area of the target, followed by a fire at the facility.

Moreover, it became known about the destruction of the RV-5000 vertical tank.

This was achieved on November 25, 2025, when the infrastructure of the Tuapse port marine oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia was attacked.