Watch: SBU and Navy staged a bombing of Russian tankers under sanctions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SBU and Navy staged a bombing of Russian tankers under sanctions

Sea Baby began attacking Russian tankers
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out attacks on two sanctioned Russian tankers in the Black Sea — KAIRO and VIRAT. The successful operations were carried out thanks to Sea Baby naval drones.

Points of attention

  • Sea Baby, a Ukrainian multi-purpose unmanned surface vehicle developed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, played a significant role in the Battle of the Black Sea by damaging several Russian ships and carrying explosive warheads for strategic attacks.
  • This operation by SBU and Navy not only physically damaged the tankers but also sent a strong message to Russia, showcasing Ukraine's capability in defending its interests and disrupting hostile activities at sea.

Sea Baby began attacking Russian tankers

The SBU, together with the Ukrainian Navy, attacked two Russian tankers subject to sanctions in the Black Sea — KAIRO and VIRAT — using Sea Baby naval drones, the report says.

What is important to understand is that they are part of the “shadow fleet” of the aggressor country.

According to the latest data, each of the vessels received critical damage and was decommissioned.

These successful operations by the SBU and the Navy will weaken the transportation of Russian oil.

In addition, the tankers were successfully blown up while they were heading empty to the port of Novorossiysk.

It is worth noting that the attacked ships could have been transporting oil worth about $70 million and were helping the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin circumvent Western sanctions.

Sea Baby (Ukrainian: "Морский малык" [a]) is a Ukrainian multi-purpose unmanned surface vehicle (UAV) developed by the Security Service of Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They were an important part of the Battle of the Black Sea and damaged several Russian ships.

The Sea Baby is capable of carrying an explosive warhead and self-destructing upon attack, but can also carry other equipment.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's strike on Kyiv — 3 dead and 29 injured
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The number of victims continues to grow in Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has disabled the berth of the sea terminal in Novorossiysk
Results of the new “bavovna” in Russia
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces hit Afipsky oil refinery and aircraft repair plant in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?