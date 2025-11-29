Watch: SBU and Navy staged a bombing of Russian tankers under sanctions

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out attacks on two sanctioned Russian tankers in the Black Sea — KAIRO and VIRAT. The successful operations were carried out thanks to Sea Baby naval drones.

Sea Baby began attacking Russian tankers

What is important to understand is that they are part of the “shadow fleet” of the aggressor country.

According to the latest data, each of the vessels received critical damage and was decommissioned.

These successful operations by the SBU and the Navy will weaken the transportation of Russian oil.

In addition, the tankers were successfully blown up while they were heading empty to the port of Novorossiysk.

It is worth noting that the attacked ships could have been transporting oil worth about $70 million and were helping the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin circumvent Western sanctions.

Sea Baby (Ukrainian: "Морский малык" [a]) is a Ukrainian multi-purpose unmanned surface vehicle (UAV) developed by the Security Service of Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They were an important part of the Battle of the Black Sea and damaged several Russian ships.