Panic in Turkey after SBU attack on Russian tankers

Official Ankara does not hide its concern after the Security Service of Ukraine successfully blew up oil tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

How Turkey reacts to the new SBU operation

The Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keçeli was the first to report on the "concerns" of official Ankara.

According to the latter, the team of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "watching with concern" the attacks that took place on November 28.

It was then that the SBU successfully blew up the Gambian-flagged commercial tankers KAIROS and VIRAT in the Black Sea.

These incidents, which occurred in Turkey's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, have created serious risks to the safety of shipping, life, property and the environment in the region, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Oncu Keçeli also told reporters that official Ankara maintains "contacts with relevant parties."