Panic in Turkey after SBU attack on Russian tankers

Official Ankara does not hide its concern after the Security Service of Ukraine successfully blew up oil tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.
Points of attention
- The blowing up of sanctioned oil tankers KAIRO and VIRAT has highlighted the vulnerability of Turkey's exclusive economic zone and the need for increased security measures.
- Ankara's priority lies in ensuring the safety of maritime activities, preventing potential conflicts, and minimizing any adverse effects on the region's economy.
How Turkey reacts to the new SBU operation
The Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keçeli was the first to report on the "concerns" of official Ankara.
According to the latter, the team of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "watching with concern" the attacks that took place on November 28.
It was then that the SBU successfully blew up the Gambian-flagged commercial tankers KAIROS and VIRAT in the Black Sea.
Oncu Keçeli also told reporters that official Ankara maintains "contacts with relevant parties."
Turkey's main goal at the moment is to prevent the spread and further escalation of the war in the Black Sea, as well as to avoid any negative impact on the country's economic interests and activities in the region.
