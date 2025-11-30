Navrosky publicly humiliated Orban after his meeting with Putin

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki unexpectedly decided to cancel a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban due to the latter's trip to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Navrosky does not want to see Orban

The harsh and humiliating decision of the Polish President was announced by the Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz:

Referring in his policy to the legacy of President Lech Kaczyński, who stressed that Europe's security depends on solidarity, also in the energy sector, in connection with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow and its context, President Nawrocki decided to limit the program of his visit to Hungary solely to the Visegrad Group Presidents' Summit in Esztergom. Share

Prezydent Karol Nawrocki konsekwentnie opowiada się za szukaniem realnych sposobów zakończenia wojny na Ukrainie wywołanej przez Federację Rosyjską.



Odwołując się w swej polityce do dziedzictwa prezydenta Lecha Kaczyńskiego, który podkreślal, że bezpieczeństwo Europy zależy od… — Marcin Przydacz (@marcin_przydacz) November 30, 2025

As Marcin Przydach specified, during the meeting with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, Navroczky will discuss security and cooperation in the Central European region in detail.

He also once again recalled that the President of Poland consistently supports the search for real ways to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.