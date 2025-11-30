Polish leader Karol Nawrocki unexpectedly decided to cancel a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban due to the latter's trip to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Nawrocki will limit his visit to Hungary to a summit with Visegrad Group Presidents, focusing on security and cooperation in the Central European region.
- The public humiliation of Orban comes after his meeting with Putin, where he controversially suggested Ukraine should act as a buffer country between Russia and Europe.
Navrosky does not want to see Orban
The harsh and humiliating decision of the Polish President was announced by the Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz:
As Marcin Przydach specified, during the meeting with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, Navroczky will discuss security and cooperation in the Central European region in detail.
He also once again recalled that the President of Poland consistently supports the search for real ways to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
By the way, after meeting with Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban cynically began to demand that Ukraine should become a buffer country between Russia and Europe.
