Navrosky publicly humiliated Orban after his meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Navrosky publicly humiliated Orban after his meeting with Putin

Navrosky does not want to see Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki unexpectedly decided to cancel a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban due to the latter's trip to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Nawrocki will limit his visit to Hungary to a summit with Visegrad Group Presidents, focusing on security and cooperation in the Central European region.
  • The public humiliation of Orban comes after his meeting with Putin, where he controversially suggested Ukraine should act as a buffer country between Russia and Europe.

Navrosky does not want to see Orban

The harsh and humiliating decision of the Polish President was announced by the Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz:

Referring in his policy to the legacy of President Lech Kaczyński, who stressed that Europe's security depends on solidarity, also in the energy sector, in connection with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow and its context, President Nawrocki decided to limit the program of his visit to Hungary solely to the Visegrad Group Presidents' Summit in Esztergom.

As Marcin Przydach specified, during the meeting with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, Navroczky will discuss security and cooperation in the Central European region in detail.

He also once again recalled that the President of Poland consistently supports the search for real ways to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

By the way, after meeting with Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban cynically began to demand that Ukraine should become a buffer country between Russia and Europe.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US "Peace Plan" Exposed Putin's Main Goal in Ukraine
Putin doesn't want to stop the war
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky hits Russia with new sanctions
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky hits Russia with new sanctions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers broke forward in the Novopavlivske direction
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?