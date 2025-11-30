The Kazakh government is demanding that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s team stop attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Black Sea terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia. Importantly, this call comes as a series of “deep strikes” have halted exports and severely damaged loading infrastructure.

What Kazakhstan wants from Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) includes shareholders from Russia, Kazakhstan, and the United States.

He had to stop his work after one of the berths at his Russian terminal on the Black Sea was significantly damaged by an attack by a Ukrainian naval drone.

In 2025, Ukraine repeatedly struck powerful blows at enemy Russian refineries and oil terminals.

Thus, Volodymyr Zelensky's team is trying to undermine one of the key sources of income for the Russian economy during the war.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on this matter. They cynically claimed that these drone attacks were the third on a facility that, according to them, is an "exclusively civilian facility."