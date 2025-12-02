Putin lied about the occupation of Vovchansk on the eve of Witkoff's visit

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly visited a Russian military command post and publicly announced a plan to create a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine. What's more, he spread a batch of lies about capturing new Ukrainian cities.

Putin is lying about the advancement of the Russian army at the front

The dictator voiced new fabrications about the development of hostilities during a visit to one of the command posts of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to Putin himself, he was informed about the alleged "liberation of Krasnoarmiysk and Vovchansk" and the start of the "operation to liberate Gulyaipol."

In addition, the head of the Kremlin defined "the task of creating a security zone along the border with Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the Sever group."

Putin also dreamed of the "successful" development of the Russian army's offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Against this background, the dictator shamelessly called the situation at the front a "tragedy for the Ukrainian people," but traditionally said nothing about the colossal losses of his own troops.

The head of the NSDC's "Center for Countering Disinformation," Andriy Kovalenko, responded to this series of false statements.

He warned Ukrainians and allies that in the coming weeks, the Kremlin would not only increase pressure on the front, but also launch a disinformation campaign.

Kovalenko emphasized that Putin is doing this to raise the stakes in diplomacy.

He also denies that the Russians captured Vovchansk: