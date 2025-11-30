Will Putin discuss Trump's "peace plan" — Peskov's answer
Will Putin discuss Trump's "peace plan" — Peskov's answer

Putin is allegedly ready for peace talks
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hinted to Russian propagandists that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is still ready to consider a new “peace plan” to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Peskov's indirect confirmation of the meeting with Trump's envoy suggests Putin's willingness to discuss the American plan developed with the Zelenskyy team.
  • Insights into the dynamics between Putin, Trump, and the proposed 'peace plan' indicate potential diplomatic developments in the ongoing conflict.

A Kremlin spokesman has officially confirmed for the first time that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is indeed planning to meet in person with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

This should happen next week, Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to Russian propagandists.

Thus, during a live broadcast on one of the Russian TV channels, the host asked Putin's spokesman whether Witkoff's arrival in the Russian Federation was really possible on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, given that the Russian dictator intends to visit India on Thursday or Friday.

It is worth noting that Dmitry Peskov, in his traditional manner, avoided a direct answer, giving an indirect confirmation.

You guessed correctly by deduction.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

That is, the de facto representative of the Russian dictator hinted that Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss a new American plan to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, which the Trump team developed together with the Zelenskyy team.

