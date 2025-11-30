Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that he considers Polish leader Karol Nawrotsky's decision not to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "really good."
Points of attention
- The cancellation of Navrotsky's visit to Budapest highlights Hungary's Prime Minister Orban's continuous political isolation in Europe.
- The incident showcases the dynamics of European politics and the strategic alliances shaping the region's political landscape.
Navrotsky pleasantly surprised Ukrainians
What is important to understand is that on November 30, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydach, officially confirmed that Nawrocki had decided not to meet with Viktor Orban.
The move came after the Hungarian leader met in Moscow with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and subsequently made a series of anti-Ukrainian statements.
According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, "this is a really good decision."
It is worth noting that on December 3, Karol Navrotsky will visit Hungary.
It is there that he will participate in the summit of leaders of the Visegrad Group countries.
The next day, the Polish leader, accompanied by the first lady, was to pay an official visit to Budapest and hold meetings with, among others, Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
However, now the visit to Budapest has been officially canceled, and Orban once again finds himself isolated on the European political scene.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-