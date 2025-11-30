Ukraine praised Navrosky for tough decision on Orban

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that he considers Polish leader Karol Nawrotsky's decision not to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "really good."

What is important to understand is that on November 30, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydach, officially confirmed that Nawrocki had decided not to meet with Viktor Orban.

The move came after the Hungarian leader met in Moscow with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and subsequently made a series of anti-Ukrainian statements.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, "this is a really good decision."

It demonstrates Poland's principled position and its strong sense of solidarity, reaffirming its commitment to European unity and security at a crucial moment. Thank you, Poland! Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

To naprawdę dobra decyzja.



Pokazuje zasadnicze stanowisko Polski i jej silne poczucie solidarności, potwierdzając zobowiązanie do jedności i bezpieczeństwa Europy w kluczowym momencie.



Dziękujemy, Polsko 🇺🇦🇵🇱 https://t.co/CiY52hs5Xh — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 30, 2025

It is worth noting that on December 3, Karol Navrotsky will visit Hungary.

It is there that he will participate in the summit of leaders of the Visegrad Group countries.

The next day, the Polish leader, accompanied by the first lady, was to pay an official visit to Budapest and hold meetings with, among others, Prime Minister Viktor Orban.