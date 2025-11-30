"The Washington Secret." What is known about the split in Trump's team

According to the Financial Times, the current head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, could lose his post amid a conflict with the president's new special envoy, Dan Driscoll. Insiders say that this division in the Pentagon is "one of Washington's worst-kept secrets."

What's happening at the Pentagon?

According to anonymous sources, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who recently brought US President Donald Trump's new "peace plan" to Kyiv, has truly ambitious plans in the American leader's team.

Moreover, it is stated that a conflict broke out between Driscoll and Pete Hegseth.

Media insiders claim that the split in Donald Trump's team at such a high level is currently "one of Washington's worst-kept secrets."

In addition, it is emphasized that if Hegseth is forced to leave his post at the Pentagon, then Dan Driscoll may become a key contender for the position of head of the US Department of Defense.