"The Washington Secret." What is known about the split in Trump's team
What's happening at the Pentagon?
Source:  Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, the current head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, could lose his post amid a conflict with the president's new special envoy, Dan Driscoll. Insiders say that this division in the Pentagon is "one of Washington's worst-kept secrets."

Points of attention

  • Driscoll's ability to connect with US Army soldiers despite keeping his policy views private adds an intriguing layer to the power dynamics at play.
  • The division within Trump's team at such a high level is becoming one of Washington's worst-kept secrets, fueling speculation about potential leadership changes.

According to anonymous sources, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who recently brought US President Donald Trump's new "peace plan" to Kyiv, has truly ambitious plans in the American leader's team.

Moreover, it is stated that a conflict broke out between Driscoll and Pete Hegseth.

Media insiders claim that the split in Donald Trump's team at such a high level is currently "one of Washington's worst-kept secrets."

In addition, it is emphasized that if Hegseth is forced to leave his post at the Pentagon, then Dan Driscoll may become a key contender for the position of head of the US Department of Defense.

At the same time, the US Army Secretary has already made it clear that he wants to lead the Pentagon, a former Defense Department official told the FT. The publication's interlocutor added in his comment that Driscoll does not flaunt his views on domestic and foreign policy, but is able to find a common language with US Army soldiers.

