Insiders reveal Trump's plan for negotiations with Ukraine

According to anonymous sources of the Axios publication, the American delegation, at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in Miami on November 30, plans to approve two key issues that remain unresolved - regarding territories and security guarantees.

Peace plan is already in the final stages of approval

Journalists point out that during a meeting in Geneva last Sunday, the Zelenskyy and Trump teams were able to reach a principled agreement on all issues except two: territory and security guarantees.

According to one insider, official Washington intends to resolve the differences on these two issues as early as November 30.

"The Ukrainians know what we expect from them," an anonymous source told reporters. Share

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian delegation, led by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, has already arrived in Miami.

The talks are to take place at Witkoff's exclusive Shell Bay Golf Club.

The Ukrainian delegation, in addition to Umerov, includes Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, and representatives of Ukrainian intelligence. Share

It is also known that the members of the American delegation were State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.