Insiders reveal Trump's plan for negotiations with Ukraine
Insiders reveal Trump's plan for negotiations with Ukraine

Peace plan is already in the final stages of approval
Source:  Axios

According to anonymous sources of the Axios publication, the American delegation, at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in Miami on November 30, plans to approve two key issues that remain unresolved - regarding territories and security guarantees.

  • The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, has already arrived in Miami for the talks, which are planned to take place at Witkoff's Shell Bay Golf Club.
  • The negotiations aim to address the remaining differences and reach a principled agreement, except for the issues of territory and security guarantees, which are expected to be resolved soon.

Peace plan is already in the final stages of approval

Journalists point out that during a meeting in Geneva last Sunday, the Zelenskyy and Trump teams were able to reach a principled agreement on all issues except two: territory and security guarantees.

According to one insider, official Washington intends to resolve the differences on these two issues as early as November 30.

"The Ukrainians know what we expect from them," an anonymous source told reporters.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian delegation, led by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, has already arrived in Miami.

The talks are to take place at Witkoff's exclusive Shell Bay Golf Club.

The Ukrainian delegation, in addition to Umerov, includes Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, and representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.

It is also known that the members of the American delegation were State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Navrotsky pleasantly surprised Ukrainians

