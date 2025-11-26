Key members of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team are publicly demonstrating completely different positions on the possibility of ending the war of aggression against Ukraine in the near future.

What is known about the split in the Kremlin?

The first to make a statement on this matter was the Russian dictator's assistant, Yuri Ushakov.

What is important to understand is that he is the one involved in the peace negotiation process.

Ushakov unexpectedly told Russian propagandists that he did not rule out the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2025, that is, in fact, within the next month.

"I would like to," Ushakov answered when asked about the likelihood of the war ending in the near future. Share

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called statements that Russia was close to a peace agreement premature.

Putin's spokesman also began to cynically lie that the West would try to disrupt the peace process.