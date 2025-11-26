A split has begun in Putin's team over the war against Ukraine
What is known about the split in the Kremlin?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Key members of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team are publicly demonstrating completely different positions on the possibility of ending the war of aggression against Ukraine in the near future.

Points of attention

  • The conflicting positions reflect the uncertainty and complexity surrounding the ongoing conflict and the peace process in the region.
  • The Kremlin's division on the war suggests internal tensions and differing perspectives on the path forward, raising questions about Russia's next steps and the future of the conflict.

The first to make a statement on this matter was the Russian dictator's assistant, Yuri Ushakov.

What is important to understand is that he is the one involved in the peace negotiation process.

Ushakov unexpectedly told Russian propagandists that he did not rule out the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2025, that is, in fact, within the next month.

"I would like to," Ushakov answered when asked about the likelihood of the war ending in the near future.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called statements that Russia was close to a peace agreement premature.

Putin's spokesman also began to cynically lie that the West would try to disrupt the peace process.

"The fact that there will be a very large number of people in different countries — including the United States — who will try to disrupt these trends towards a peaceful path, well, that's for sure. There will be a lot of such people," Dmitry Peskov invents.

