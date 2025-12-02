Ukrainian soldiers attacked the "Akhmat" unit and the FSB building in Chechnya — video

During the night, drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on Russian-occupied Chechnya. The base of the "Akhmat" unit in the city of Gudermes and the FSB building in Akhchoy-Martan were hit.
Chechnya is under attack from Ukraine again
According to the latest data, on the night of December 2, three oil refineries in Russia were attacked at once:
in Tuapse,
in Ilsky (Krasnodar Territory),
in Livny (Oryol region).
In addition, there are reports of an attack on the location of the Akhmat regiment in Gudermes, Chechnya.
The FSB building in Akhchoy-Martan was also successfully hit.
Total combat losses of the Russian army as of December 2, 2025:
personnel — about 1,175,030 (+1,110) people
armored combat vehicles — 23,679 (+1) units.
artillery systems — 34,768 (+14) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,141 (+51) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,641 (+58) units.
special equipment — 4,011 (+1) units.
Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck one area of concentration of enemy personnel.
