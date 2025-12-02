Ukrainian soldiers attacked the "Akhmat" unit and the FSB building in Chechnya — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers attacked the "Akhmat" unit and the FSB building in Chechnya — video

Chechnya is under attack from Ukraine again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During the night, drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on Russian-occupied Chechnya. The base of the "Akhmat" unit in the city of Gudermes and the FSB building in Akhchoy-Martan were hit.

Points of attention

  • Combat losses of the Russian army as of December 2, 2025, include significant personnel and equipment casualties, underlining the intensity of the conflict.
  • The Defense Forces have recently targeted enemy personnel concentrations, signaling ongoing military engagements in the region.

Chechnya is under attack from Ukraine again

According to the latest data, on the night of December 2, three oil refineries in Russia were attacked at once:

  • in Tuapse,

  • in Ilsky (Krasnodar Territory),

  • in Livny (Oryol region).

In addition, there are reports of an attack on the location of the Akhmat regiment in Gudermes, Chechnya.

The FSB building in Akhchoy-Martan was also successfully hit.

Total combat losses of the Russian army as of December 2, 2025:

  • personnel — about 1,175,030 (+1,110) people

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,679 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,768 (+14) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,141 (+51) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,641 (+58) units.

  • special equipment — 4,011 (+1) units.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck one area of concentration of enemy personnel.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk. The commander of the DShV issued an important warning.
The battle for Pokrovsk continues
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Another oil depot burns in Russia after drone attack
“Bavovna” in Russia on December 2 — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin lied about the occupation of Vovchansk on the eve of Witkoff's visit
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Putin is lying about the advancement of the Russian army at the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?