On the night of December 2, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Livny, Oryol region of the Russian Federation — this happened after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

“Bavovna” in Russia on December 2 — what is known

The governor of the region, Andriy Klychkov, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, at night the Oryol region was once again hit by Ukrainian drones.

As a result, a fire broke out at the facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the Livensky district, Klitschko said. Share

He also stressed that there were no civilian casualties.

"Emergency Situations Ministry employees are working on site and necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences," the Kremlin protege in the region added. Share

Opposition Russian media quickly learned that an oil depot in Livny was under attack.

What is important to understand is that the Orelnaftoprodukt oil depot is located there, which was last attacked by Ukraine on January 24, 2025.

Also this morning, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that their air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones: