Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 39 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of December 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian territory with 62 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize several dozen enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling Russian Attack

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on December 1.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk.

What is important to understand is that over 35 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 39 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hit of 20 strike UAVs at 8 locations.