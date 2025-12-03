"Wants to start a war." Britain responded to Putin's new threats

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fantasized that Europe “wants to start a war with us (Russia - ed.)”. The dictator also threatened that the aggressor country was ready for this. However, these loud statements did not scare Great Britain much.

Britain is not afraid of Putin's threats

British Health Minister Wes Streeting was one of the first to respond to the Russian dictator's threats.

According to him, Putin's statements do not surprise the British authorities in any way, as they remain "the same old rattling of weapons."

The minister was also asked whether Britain was ready for war with Russia.

I think we should take this for what it really is, which is the old threats that we have already heard from President Putin… The irony of President Putin talking about the belligerence of European leaders would be funny if what he is doing in Ukraine was not so serious,” Wes Streeting emphasized. Share

He also made it clear that, despite the dictator's constant bravado, Britain takes the threat from Russia seriously.