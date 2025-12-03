"Wants to start a war." Britain responded to Putin's new threats
"Wants to start a war." Britain responded to Putin's new threats

Source:  Sky News

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fantasized that Europe “wants to start a war with us (Russia - ed.)”. The dictator also threatened that the aggressor country was ready for this. However, these loud statements did not scare Great Britain much.

  • The response from Britain highlights a stance of vigilance towards Russia's provocations, despite Putin's consistent displays of bravado.
  • Analysis of Britain's preparedness and strategic priorities in response to Putin's statements underlines the country's resilience against external pressures.

British Health Minister Wes Streeting was one of the first to respond to the Russian dictator's threats.

According to him, Putin's statements do not surprise the British authorities in any way, as they remain "the same old rattling of weapons."

The minister was also asked whether Britain was ready for war with Russia.

I think we should take this for what it really is, which is the old threats that we have already heard from President Putin… The irony of President Putin talking about the belligerence of European leaders would be funny if what he is doing in Ukraine was not so serious,” Wes Streeting emphasized.

He also made it clear that, despite the dictator's constant bravado, Britain takes the threat from Russia seriously.

"The Labour Party inherited our armed forces in a state we would rather not have, but the government is prioritising investment in defence," Streeting said.

