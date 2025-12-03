The EU has set a date for a total rejection of Russian gas

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a political agreement on a regulation that sets out the rules for phasing out imports of Russian natural gas. If the document is eventually approved, a complete ban will come into effect by the end of 2027.

The EU plans to completely abandon Russian gas

Journalists point out that the agreed regulation is a key element of the REPowerEU plan, which aims to strengthen Europe's energy independence.

In addition, it is indicated that this document actually introduces a legally binding complete ban on the import of Russian gas — both liquefied (LNG) and pipeline gas.

The final ban on long-term pipeline gas contracts will come into effect no later than November 1, 2027.

For long-term LNG agreements, the restrictions will come into effect on January 1, 2027. For short-term contracts concluded before June 2025, a transition period is provided: the ban on Russian LNG will come into effect on April 25, 2026, and on pipeline gas — on June 17, 2026.

What is important to understand is that in order to 100% guarantee compliance with the ban, official Brussels plans to introduce a system of prior import authorization.